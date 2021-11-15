Dreams of a Hulk Planet and the Silver Surfer, Up for Auction

Things were already getting a bit complicated in the Marvel Comics Universe of 1967. The publisher had an output of nearly 16 comics per month by that year, up from a low point of eight comic books per month in 1958. The Silver Surfer had been introduced in Fantastic Four #48 the year prior, and his exploits had been confined in that title until this cover feature in Tales to Astonish #93 brought him into conflict with the Hulk. While the issue stands on its own as a classic hero battle in the Marvel mold, it takes a few interesting twists and turns along the way. A noteworthy late-1960s moment that hinted at what the Marvel Universe would become, there's a copy of Tales to Astonish #93 (Marvel, 1967) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages up for auction this week at the 2021 November 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122146 at Heritage Auctions.

Frustrated with his forever-hounded existence on Earth in the prior issue, the Hulk began to wonder if there was a way to leave all of his troubles on this planet behind. Spotting what he believed to be a UFO, he determined to pursue it as an avenue of finding another planet where he could live without coming into conflict with humanity. The supposed UFO was in reality the Silver Surfer, and once the Hulk caught up to him the customary "misunderstanding between heroes" battle ensued. The Hulk would eventually be sent from Earth to another planet, both in comics and on the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — though of course, things didn't end up like he might have hoped in 1967. But before those turns of events, this 1967 classic gave us a little hint of exploits to come. There's a very nice high-grade copy of Tales to Astonish #93 (Marvel, 1967) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages up for auction this week at the 2021 November 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122146 at Heritage Auctions.

Tales to Astonish #93 (Marvel, 1967) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages. Hulk vs. Silver Surfer story with Marie Severin cover and art — the first Surfer story outside of the Fantastic Four. Sub-Mariner story with Dan Adkins art. Overstreet 2021 VF/NM 9.0 value = $467; NM- 9.2 value = $725. CGC census 11/21: 99 in 9.0, 206 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2081630020 and purchase grader's notes if available.