Dreamstrands Comics of Seattle Was Ram-Raided By Burglars

Dreamstrands Comics is a comic book store in Seattle, and was recently ram raided by burglars. They are now seeking help.

The store continues operations with curbside pickup after the incident.

Customer suggests bollards to prevent future storefront crashes.

Dreamstrands is located at 115 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103.

Dreamstrands Comics is a comic book store in Seattle, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and nominated for best comic store in Seattle on King 5's "Best of Western Washington", But it seems they have been attracting a different kind of crowd.

Dreamstrands Comics posts to Facebook, "Well, folks, it's another lovely day in Seattle, so that means we've had another burglary (if you can even call it that) The cretins rammed the front of the building with a vehicle, so we are going to be closed today for repairs and structure stabilization. Can't have people inside the store, sorry. HOWEVER, if you do want something call ahead, or come up to the giant hole in the wall, and we can do a curbside pickup for your merch. Or if you want your stuff mailed to you, we can do Paypal or CC over the phone as well."

Customer Garrett Blair replied, "I hate that stealing Kias and ramming them through storefronts is 'the new normal'. This happened to the pot shop near me 3 times in one month in November" I do quite like that "pot shop" is the new normal though. They continued, "I definitely recommend getting bollards as soon as possible in front of the building. There's a lot of red tape through the city to get them approved and installed, but I'd jump on it ASAP, as I have a feeling we're going to have Summer of Love 2.0 here in Seattle since it's an election year." Man, you guys do elections differently than us, I guess. Nevertheless, Dreamstrands can be found at 115 North 85th Street, Seattle, Washington 98103-3646. Just, you know, find some parking, okay? Because seriously, this sort of thing is just not on. It's a comic shop, for goodness sake.

