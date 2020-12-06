Drinking Games With Kat Leyh's Thirsty Mermaids Graphic Novel

Last month, at the NYCC/MCM Metaverse online event, comic book creator Kate Leyh admitted that, yes, mermaids could get drunk. But that this was less a question of research, rather than it was of narrative necessity: "I decided they could" for her new graphic novel, Thirsty Mermaids. She describes it as "my new graphic novel with Gallery 13 about three drunk mermaids who get stranded on dry land as humans."

Kat Leyh is best known for her work on Lumberjames as well as her original graphic novel, Snapdragon. Thirsty Mermaids is listed thus:

The raucous and literal fishes-out-of-water graphic novel from prolific comic artist and writer Kat Leyh, creator of the acclaimed Snapdragon and coauthor of the Eisner and GLAAD Award–winning series Lumberjanes. Fresh out of shipwreck wine, three tipsy mermaids decide to magically masquerade as humans and sneak onto land to indulge in much more drinking and a whole lot of fun in the heart of a local seaside tourist trap. But the good times abruptly end the next morning as, through the haze of killer hangovers, the trio realizes they never actually learned how to break the spell, and are now stuck on land for the foreseeable future. Which means everything from: enlisting the aid of their I-know-we-just-met-can-we-crash-with-you bartender friend, struggling to make sense of the world around them, and even trying to get a job with no skill set…all while attempting to somehow return to the sea and making the most of their current situation with tenacity and camaraderie (especially if someone else is buying).

Although she tweets, it originally had a different title. Kate Leyh tweets, "This is the rough+final cover I made for my original Thirsty Mermaids pitch, back when I was calling it "Merbitches."

Thirsty Mermaids will be published on February 9th by Gallery 13.