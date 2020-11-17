Duncan Jones Is Working On Something Very Big He Can't Talk About

Director Duncan Jones and Eisner-nominated comic creator and curator Alex De Campi held an exclusive discussion with Karama Horne of the challenges and rewards of creating across multiple formats. From film and TV to prose novels and comics, as part of Thought Bubble's weekend events. They also talked about their joint project, Madi, the third chapter in Duncan Jones's Moon trilogy, as one of the most successful comic book Kickstarter campaigns of 2020.

Duncan Jones also filled us in on other projects on his to-do list. Including that he is still working on Rogue Trooper movie adaptation with Rebellion, based on the 2000AD character, though he stated that the production of that going forward is COVID-dependant. He also stated that he has written a script for something else, which he described as his main thing other than Madi, but because it is based on "an existing thing owned by a very powerful company that would not allow me to talk about it in a million years" we are not going to learn about it now. He hopes to be able to say more about it within the next few months. Can we start making guesses? How about My Little Pony? You can watch the whole video below.

After all, Alex De Campi has written that too. As well as Duncan Jones, we also got caught up on her work, the pay-what-you-want Bad Karma on Panel Syndicate, three chapters in, with four chapters by the end of the year, her recently released graphic novel Dracula Motherf*cker out now from Image Comics, and she is making revisions to her second novel, Heartbreak Incorporated, out from Solaris in the UK next year. I did rather enjoy her first, A Scottish Boy…