Posted in: Comics, Vault | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, fcbd, free comic book day

Dungeon Crawler Carl Comes To Vault Comics For Free Comic Book Day

The Webtoon adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl comes to print from Vault Comics, for Free Comic Book Day 2026

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl comic book launches at Vault Studios for Free Comic Book Day 2026.

The LitRPG series follows Carl and Princess Donut in a deadly alien game show dungeon.

Webtoon adaptation by Tevegah and Laurel Pursuit Studios hits print for the first time.

Read the first chapter free; over 3 million Webtoon reads and 175,000 subscribers worldwide.

Dungeon Crawler Carl is a wildly popular science fantasy LitRPG book series written by American author Matt Dinniman that blends dungeon crawler video game mechanics, dark humor, over-the-top violence, and a satirical game show premise as aliens from the Borant Corporation invade Earth, hollowing out the planet's subsurface to create Dungeon Crawler World, a massive, multi-level dungeon filled with traps, puzzles, monsters, loot boxes, and loot drops. The entire ordeal is broadcast live as a sadistic reality TV show to billions across the galaxy, complete with viewer voting, sponsor loot, and escalating insanity on each floor. Humanity's survivors (crawlers) must level up RPG-style via a heads-up display, grind mobs, form parties, and entertain the audience to stay alive, or risk boring the viewers and getting culled. Our unlikely heroes: Carl, a tough, no-nonsense 27-year-old U.S. Coast Guard veteran and marine technician who's just been dumped and stuck with his ex's spoiled cat, Princess Donut, who gains sapience, magical powers, and an imperious personality after chowing down on a "Pet Biscuit." Together, they form the "Royal Court of Princess Donut," outsmarting rivals, exploiting game mechanics, and racking up viral kills in a high-stakes crawl for survival.

As well as the seven novels, Dungeon Crawler Carl is also being adapted on Webtoon, launching last July, by Tevegah/Actus and Laurel Pursuit Studios from Aethon Books, and new episodes drop every Friday. Aethon Books bought a majority stake in Vault Comics last year, so naturally, Vault Comics will be publishing the webtoon in print, and kicking that off on Free Comic Book Day. with Dungeon Crawler Carol #0 out on Saturday, the 2nd of May… with this newly revealed cover.

Free Comic Book Day 2026: Dungeon Crawler Carl #0

(W) Matt Dinniman, Tevagah (A/CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: You can read the first chapter for FREE! Wow, you can read?! The LitRPG smash hit phenomenon and New York Times bestseller, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, is now a graphic novel for the very first time and this Free Comic Book Day is your chance to read the first chapter early. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. This FCBD special collects the first episode (and more!) of the WEBTOON series with over 3 Million Reads and 175,000 subscribers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!