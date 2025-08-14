Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: dungeons and dragons, Molly Knox Ostertag

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Club Finale Gets 100,000 Print Run

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Club: Final Face-Off by Molly Knox Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma gets a 100,000 print run.

The third and final graphic novel follows Tyler as he battles real and imaginary monsters during his D&D campaign

Creators Molly Knox Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma deliver a heartfelt conclusion to their acclaimed D&D series

Final Face-Off continues the story after Roll Call and Time to Party, popular entries in Dungeon Club's saga

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Club: Final Face-Off by Molly Knox Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma, published by HarperAlley for the 30th of September 2025, has set a 100,000 print run for the graphic novel.

"In the third and final installment of the heartfelt Dungeons & Dragons graphic novel series by Molly Knox Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma, the club battles new monsters—both real and imaginary—as their first campaign comes to an epic conclusion. Tyler has a secret—Sunny, the imaginary friend he had when he was younger, hasn't gone away. Not only that, she now acts as his butt-kicking character in his after-school D&D club, too. Whether it's helping him deal with his rowdy cousin, Luis, or avoiding his archnemesis, Kelly, at school, Sunny always has his back, often encouraging soft-spoken Tyler to be a little more…bold. Until one day Sunny pushes Tyler a little too far and he unexpectedly confesses his feelings to Sam, his outspoken and dreamy crush. Instead of a happily ever after, Tyler's confession turns into gossip fodder for the entire school. Hurt and angry, Tyler banishes Sunny from his mind. But the silence afterward is louder than Sunny's presence ever was, and Tyler must look to the people in his real life to discover who he truly is—and who he wants to be."

The book follows Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Club: Roll Call published in November 2022 and Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Club: Time to Party from July 2024, from the same creative team.

Molly Knox Ostertag is a cartoonist, writer, and animator. Her work includes the series The Owl House and Thundercats Roar, the webcomic Strong Female Protagonist, the middle-grade Witch Boy graphic novel series, and The Girl From The Sea. In 2021, she was named one of Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30. As well as Dungeon Club, Xanthe Bouma has worked on comic books, Overwatch 2, Through The Moon, 5 Worlds and more…

