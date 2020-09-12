Dwayne McDuffie Was To Write Samuel L Jackson Movies, When He Died

The Dwayne McDuffie: A League Of His Own tribute film playing out on DC Fandome was originally released with the DC Animated Movie Justice League Doom. The film speaks to Dwayne McDuffie's friends, family, work colleagues and those who inspired him, including much from his widow, and champion of his memory, Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie.

The film not only speaks to the achievements of his life, from a ten-year-old attending college with dreams of being an astronaut, to his work in comic books, animation and launching the Milestone comic book publisher, now being revived from DC Comics. Dwayne McDuffie died at the age of from complications recurring to heart surgery shortly before the release of his adaptation of All-Star Superman as a direct-to-video animation. The film is full of lots of stories I was familiar with but a number I did not, including one that, after doing a quick Google, no one else seemed to have mentioned it either.

Charlotte said "the week before we went to New York for the premiere of All-Star Superman at the Paley Centre, Samuel L Jackson's people had contacted Dwayne and he met with him and they loved him. The next day he was setting up meetings for him with Sony and he was about to start writing features."

The film can be seen on the DCFandome site for the next 20 hours. It should be top of your list. Dwayne's comic book Icon is also available free on the DC Reader for the same period.

A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story: Screening

