Dynamite Destroys Dr Seuss Parody Comics Covers After Concerns Raised

DIE-Namite is a zombie comic book published by Dynamite Entertainment that underwent a creative change last year after creators walked out due to last summer's comicsgategate over exclusive variant covers being created and promoted. The series continued with other creators taking over the comic – with a Dynamite universe of characters undergoing a zombie pandemic – although the characters involved also had to change courtesy of licensing restrictions.

The series, as with most Dynamite titles, has several variant covers for each issue, including themed covers, such as Peanuts Homage covers and Doctor Seuss Homage covers, portraying the Dynamite characters attacking zombies in the manner of Schultz or Seuss.

Doctor Seuss books have been in the headlines lately. The decision of the Seuss estate to pull a handful of the more unpopular Seuss books over issues with how they portrayed Black or Asian people has been represented by some bad actors as the banning or cancellation of all Dr Seuss books. Rather than the usual shifting of what is or is not acceptable in books, that has been happening for centuries.

But it also brought new eyes to the Dynamite Seuss variant covers for DIE-Namite #2 and #4 by Jacob Edgar. One Discord comics group discussed the first;

Described by some as "#2 appears to have black caricature Thing #1 and Thing #2 zombies chasing Red Sonja." It is a take on The Cat In The Hat, with certain changes.

And the second, described by some as #4, has Asian caricature Seuss characters savagely eating animal body parts".

Whatever the interpretation, word of the concern made it to publisher Nick Barrucci at Dynamite. Who, on learning of concerns, has ordered all backstock of the covers in question to be destroyed. Just those cover variants, not the comic itself. He doesn't seem to be taking any chances this time. And there don't seem to be any similar issues regarding the rest of the line or the other Dr Seuss parody covers. Still, I can hear the eBay engines humming already…