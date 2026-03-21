Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: Ben 10, Compact Comics, pathfinder, red sonja, space ghost, Stitch, Supernatural, vampirella

Dynamite Entertainment's Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Dynamite's Full June 2026 solicits with Supernatural, Pathfinder, Stitch, Ben 10, Red Sonja, Thundercats, and Archie X Army Of Darkness

Article Summary Preview Dynamite Entertainment's full June 2026 comic book lineup, packed with top franchises.

Highlights include new titles for Supernatural, Pathfinder, Thundercats, Red Sonja, and Ben 10.

Discover Dynamite's debut of the Compact Comics line, starting with Pathfinder: Dark Waters Rising.

Get details on upcoming crossovers like Archie X Army Of Darkness and Thundercats X Silverhawks.

We already looked at Altered States: Warlords #1 by David Avallone and Mariano Benitez-Chapo, Supernatural Special: Cavielby Preeti Chhibber and Pasquale Qualano, Supernatural #8 by Greg Pak and Daniel Scalisi, and Dynamite beginning their Compact Comics line with Pathfinder… but Dynamite Entertainment also has plenty of Stitch, Ben 10, Red Sonja, Thundercats X Silverhawks, Mumm-Ra, Aladdin, Caston, Ursula, Lion King, Archie X Army Of Darkness, Space Ghost, Thundarr The Barbarian, and more Vampirella to go around in their June 2026 solicits and solicitations.

ALTERED STATES WARLORDS #1

(W) David Avallone (A) Mariano Benitez-Chapo (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Welcome to Altered States… Dynamite Entertainment's parallel reality in the vein of DC's Elseworlds and Marvel's What If! Our debut Altered States title starts with Red Sonja, the She-Devil of Hyrkania, finding herself transported to Barsoom – better known to Earth-readers as Mars – in the ancient past of the mysterious red planet! What happens there sets up events that will ripple across the planet and will draw in the legendary heroes Vampirella, John Carter, Dejah Thoris, and, direct from Earth, the Lord of the Jungle himself! Writer David Avallone (Elvira, Savage Tales) is joined by rising star Mariano Benitez-Chapo (Vampirella, Elvira, Savage Tales) and cover artists Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, and Chapo, as well as a stunning cosplay image by Jackie Goehner! Plus: Mike Rooth and Chapo each have created a stunning series of connecting covers for this series! It all starts in June! Be there! $4.99 6/10/2026

SUPERNATURAL SPECIAL CASTIEL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Preeti Chhibber (A/CA) Pasquale Qualano

Fan-favorite Supernatural character Castiel makes his comics debut! Castiel has always been sure. Of his faith. Of his duty. Of his position.Always. So why is he suddenly having doubts? The only thing he knows is that it has something to do with the Winchesters. He's followed them to Gainesville, FL, on a chaotic weekend when music and sports fans have descended on the city. And wherever Castiel goes, the Winchesters are one step ahead of him, hunting for the monsters that have been reported in the vicinity. Whether it's at a concert, a frat party, or wherever – by the time Castiel follows the trail there, the Winchesters have come and gone. Until they find the thing they're all looking for…together. But will Castiel help the brothers in their mission, or just get in the way?

$5.99 6/3/2026

SUPERNATURAL #8

(W) Greg Pak (A) Daniel Scalisi (CA) John Amor

Monsters? No problem. Demons? Piece of cake. The Winchester brothers can handle just about any ghostly threat. But robots? Robots that kill? This time the brothers might be screwed…

$4.99 6/1/2026

PATHFINDER DARK WATERS RISING COMPACT EDITION TP

(W) Jim Zub (A) Andrew Huerta (CA) Dave Dorman

Dynamite introduces our first compact edition trade paperback! The warrior Valeros can rely on his sword arm and his friends, the mysterious sorceress Seoni, quick-witted elven rogue Merisiel, powerful wizard Ezren, well-traveled dwarven ranger Harsk, and courageous cleric Kyra. However, nothing can prepare him for the dangers that lurk ahead! The warrior Valeros can rely on his sword arm and his friends, the mysterious sorceress Seoni, quick-witted elven rogue Merisiel, powerful wizard Ezren, well-traveled dwarven ranger Harsk, and courageous cleric Kyra. However, nothing can prepare him for the dangers that lurk ahead! The scattered goblin tribes of Varisia are unifying in ways no one has ever seen before. At the heart of this strange evolution is an ancient force of evil looking to establish itself anew in the world of Golarion! Journey into Paizo's award-winning fantasy world, fiction line, and tabletop RPG with an action-packed story written by Jim Zub (Street Fighter Legends, Skullkickers) and incredibly detailed artwork by Andrew Huerta (Underworld, Homies), this first volume introduces readers to a richly envisioned fantasy world filled with compelling characters and impressive sights. Collects the first six issues of the Pathfinder comic series; an exclusive ten-page bonus story; "The Last Mosswood Goblin;" and over 30 pages of encounters, characters, and world detail for the Pathfinder Roleplaying Game! $9.99 6/24/2026

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