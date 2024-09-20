Dynamite Gets Gets Over 61,000 Orders For Terminator #1

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Declan Shalvey, terminator

Dynamite Entertainment has received 61,000 orders from comic book stores for its new Terminator #1 comic by Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow.

Bleeding Cool learns that Dynamite Entertainment has received 61,000 orders from comic book stores for its new Terminator #1 comic book, and that was based on Pre-FOC at 36,000. Dynamite is very good at pushing those sales last minute for comic book stores. Terminator #1 by Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow will be published on the 9th of October. With subsequent issues on the 13th of November and the 11th of December.

TERMINATOR #1 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

AUG240123

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

The plans to kill Sarah Connor and her son John have failed, but the genocidal Skynet isn't out of options yet. There are still a few more avenues into the past that will allow it to destroy the human resistance that is poised to smash its processors into silicon shrapnel – it just needs to expand its theater of operations. Opening a new front in the war, Terminators are dispatched across the globe and throughout time to target current resistance fighters, their ancestors, and anyone else unlucky enough to be in the strike zones. And while none of these secondary assignments are as straightforward as the missions of the first T-800 and T-1000, time is literally on the machines' side. When all of history becomes a war zone, nowhere – and nowhen – is safe! Acclaimed creator DECLAN SHALVEY (ThunderCats, Old Dog) returns to the present for another blockbuster Dynamite series, joining rising star artist LUKE SPARROW (Star Trek) for all-new tales of Skynet and its nigh-unstoppable mechanical assassins – all supported by algorithmically perfect covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, SWAY, and DAVID COUSENS! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCKIn Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $4.99 TERMINATOR #2 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

SEP240197

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

Saigon, 1975-The war is winding down, and American forces are in retreat. One G.I. is enjoying his final leave in South Vietnam's capital city when he is urgently recalled to the front. Back on the line, Private Duggan finds that his sector is being overrun by a mysterious enemy force one that doesn't operate like any Viet Cong or NVA unit he's ever faced.

As rumors spread through the ranks about a "one-man Charlie platoon," Duggan and his squad suddenly come under murderous fire. Through the thick jungle air the trapped men spy their attacker a lone figure, seemingly impervious to bullets and grenades, completely devoid of fear or hesitation. Implacable. Inescapable. Inhuman.

Author DECLAN SHALVEY (ThunderCats, Alien) and artist LUKE SPARROW (Star Trek) get down in the mud with the second issue of their hotly anticipated new Terminator series, opening a groundbreaking new front in the war against the machines and featuring bulletproof covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, DREW MOSS, and DAVID COUSENS!In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

TERMINATOR #3 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

OCT240312

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

It's the last days of the Vietnam War, and the scale of the violence and destruction that have been unleashed seems unreal. But nothing that Private Duggan has experienced in battle could have prepared him for the thing that just tore his squad to ribbons and then walked through the hellish fire of an airstrike seemingly unscathed. If there is some way to kill it, Duggan isn't sticking around to find out. Now on the run, the lone soldier desperately makes his way through the collapsing country to join the U.S. Army's final evacuation back to the States – but will the chaos and crowds of Saigon be enough to thwart the unrelenting force that is hunting him? Writer DECLAN SHALVEY and artist LUKE SPARROW bring a sharp new perspective on the horrors of war with The Terminator #3, featuring suitably steely covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, DREW MOSS, and DAVID COUSENS!In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: $4.99

