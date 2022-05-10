Early FF, Savage Avengers, Spider-Punk, X-Cellent, Marvels Previews

Thanks to a glitch that seems to be going on with ComiXology, Bleeding Cool has managed to put together a few extra Marvel previews than we'd normally get at this time. You can find other early Marvel previews here grouped together, but we had a few left over, Fantastic Four #43, which you can compare to some of our previous Fantastic Four gossip if you want, as well as Savage Avengers #1, Spider-Punk #2, X-Cellent #4 and Marvels #10.

FANTASTIC FOUR #43

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott, Andrea Di Vito (CA) CAFU

THE RECKONING WAR CONTINUES!

• "Victor Von Doom: Hero of Earth"

• The last time the Cormorant appeared, he destroyed the Baxter Building and the Latverian Embassy, completely overpowered the Fantastic Four, and left without anyone laying a hand on him.

• Now, for the sake of the universe, Doctor Doom must face him alone. Hail Doom!

• Meanwhile, four of Earth's greatest heroes are trapped in the toxic wastelands of the Barrens…and there is no way for all of them to make it out alive.

• Guest-starring: The Silver Surfer, She-Hulk, and an army of Marvel's most cosmic champions!

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) David Pepose (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT, ALL-DANGEROUS TEAM ASSEMBLES!

Since his exile from the Hyborian Age, Conan the Barbarian has conquered the most dangerous foes the modern Marvel Universe has to offer – but what happens when this hard-edged Cimmerian finds himself on the run from the cybernetic soldier of the future known as Deathlok? Outgunned and outmatched, Conan must turn to an unlikely group of loners, berserkers, and killers if he hopes to survive the night – but can these Savage Avengers defy Deathlok's murderous manhunt, or will they become the next targets in the crosshairs of tomorrow? Don't miss out on a bold new beginning for Marvel's most savage super heroes, as Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Spencer & Locke, Scout's Honor) and superstar artist Carlos Magno (KANG THE CONQUEROR, RoboCop: Dead or Alive) introduce a sensational new lineup that will resonate across every era of the House of Ideas!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-PUNK #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Justin Mason (CA) Takashi Okazaki

KICK IT!

• TASKMASTER crashes the party to stomp out SPIDER-PUNK!

• What secrets lie under the community center that Spidey and his crew call home base?

• And how does it all tie back to NORMAN OSBORN?

RATED TIn Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99

A non-binary ally perhaps?

X-CELLENT #3

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Mike Allred

THE X-CELLENT DID WHAT?!

• That's right, you heard it here first – the X-Cellent are taking on Doctor Strange!

• No one got famous for following the rules, and Zeitgeist knows this.

• But will this launch them into superstardom, or are they canceled?

• Zeitgeist will have something to say about that!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99

THE MARVELS #10

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross

Our heroes thought they'd discovered the source of Lady Lotus' power – but they've found something far greater. They find themselves in another world – a secret universe – full of mystery, unimaginable power, deadly danger and even heartbreak, for one of the Marvels. Plus: Threadneedle takes matters into his own hands, in a very unusual way.

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99