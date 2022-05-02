Today's Fantastic Four Gossip At Marvel (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics is suffering from a lot of delays right now, including the Fantastic Four. You know what they say, absence makes the heart grow gossiper. Last week's Amazing Spider-Man #1 (also late) was set six months into the future of the current Marvel Universe. Or at least where was last left Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man. It was notable for many things, especially concerning Mary Jane and a new threat to Peter Parker, that may even involve the Hobgoblin. But it also gave us a Human Torch who is still in her permanent "flame on" mode, cursed that way by Doctor Doom, because Johnny Storm slept with Doom's fiancee. I'll say this, Marvel has moved on a little since the sixties.

But what that showed was that the change to the Human Torch isn't one that will be easily fixed. It is something that is going to be with the Fantastic Four for some time, at least until some kind of Spider-Man and Fantastic Four crossover draws the timelines back together again. Johnny Storm won't know the touch of a woman for quite some time – unless I suppose that woman is Firestar, Titania, Volcana, or some other heat-based or invulnerable woman. Thankfully this is the Marvel Universe, so there should be a few of them out there. The solicit for August's Fantastic Four #46 shows a flamed off Human Torch – but is that too soon, given how long six months actually takes to play out in the Marvel universe?

Currently, the Fantastic Four is seeing a number of other changes as part of the Reckoning War. A heavily injured Thing and Reed Richards with the knowledge of The Watchers dumped in his head and burning him from the inside – whether that's Rose from Doctor Who or The Black Cloud by Fred Hoyle, you can take your pick. And everyone spread out across the known and unknown universe.

But I understand that other aspects of The Reckoning War set up by Dan Slott almost fifteen years ago are coming to fruition, as the character co-created by Dan back Gauntlet gets involved. The Badoon want his… well… Gauntlet, and it seems that this and other technological marvels possessed by superheroes, such as the Great Lakes Avengers' Grasshopper's legs, are part of Dan Slott's Build-A-Character collectable action figure – or the Krikket Wicket in Life The Universe And Everything. Some assembly is required. This is all part of the origin of these characters, as well as Southpaw, also part of the Reckoning War history, and originating from the Avengers Initiative Annual #1 from 2007.

Might be worth picking up a copy in a back issue if you can find it, as well as those issues of She-Hulk and, hey, possibly Grasshopper issues of the Great Lakes Avengers comics too. Maybe we'll get to find out who these aliens from Avengers: Initiative were now? Were they Reckoning as well?

The Reckoning have both The Ruin and The Wrath. Which is nice for them but they also need control of the three Nexus of all realities. Handily two of them are on Earth, Man-Thing's swamp and The Forever Gate. Given the latter can take you anywhere in space, that seems a waste really. What would happen if you took the Forever Gate to the swamps? Is that why Doctor Doom is hanging out there?

Uatu, The Watcher, was right. Oh and also. The Watchers are not from the planet T-37X as originally believed. Instead, they are the Luminous from the planet Lumina. You know, from Shogun Warriors back in 1978. They fought the Followers of Darkness in the Great Chaos Wars, leaving a few behind on Earth dubbed the Followers of the Light to act as sentinels against the return of the Darkness. I'm sure it's on Marvel Unlimited. If not it will be very soon. . And now, it seems, all part of Watcher lore. Well, that's Dan Slott doing The Timeless Children right there too…

Here are the Fantastic Four solicits for the next few months. Warning, they may slip further.

FANTASTIC FOUR #43

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott, Andrea Di Vito (CA) CAFU

THE RECKONING WAR CONTINUES!

• "Victor Von Doom: Hero of Earth"

• The last time the Cormorant appeared, he destroyed the Baxter Building and the Latverian Embassy, completely overpowered the Fantastic Four, and left without anyone laying a hand on him.

• Now, for the sake of the universe, Doctor Doom must face him alone. Hail Doom!

• Meanwhile, four of Earth's greatest heroes are trapped in the toxic wastelands of the Barrens…and there is no way for all of them to make it out alive.

• Guest-starring: The Silver Surfer, She-Hulk, and an army of Marvel's most cosmic champions!

FANTASTIC FOUR #44

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) CAFU

THE RECKONING WAR HEATS UP IN THIS OVERSIZED ISSUE!

• "The End of Everything That Ever Was or Ever Will Be"

• This is the final battle of the Reckoning War.

• At the Apex of the All Reality, the fate of the Marvel Universe will be decided.

• And no matter who wins, nothing will ever be the same again.

• This is not hyperbole. This is happening. There will be consequences.

• If you care about the Fantastic Four, their extended family and the rest of the Marvel U…you will not want to miss this.

• Starring Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny, Nick Fury, Victor Von Doom, Norrin Radd, Uatu and Jennifer Walters.

FANTASTIC FOUR #45

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) CAFU

THE RECKONING WAR: EPILOGUE – "OPEN YOUR EYES"!

Following the explosive events of the Reckoning War, the Marvel Universe has changed. We told you this was important. To see where all the pieces have fallen and what lies ahead, you're going to want to read this one, Marvelite. The future awaits!

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) CAFU

"FAMILY FIRST"!

• Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real.

• Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found.

• It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards.

• But is it time to welcome her into the family?

• It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four.

• Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.

