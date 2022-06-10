Eastbourne Gets Its Third Comic Book Store with Another Scorch Comics

Scorch Comics of Eastbourne, on the south coast of England is to reopen its former store after two-and-a-half-years of closing its doors. The comic shop had previously relocated to the nearby Beacon shopping centre, but now it will have a grand reopening of its original store on Grove Road on Saturday the 16th of July. So Eastbourne is about to have two comic book shops in the same chain, as well as fellow Eastbourne comic book shop Comics & Beyond. Though they did lose Not Just A Comic Shop earlier in the year. Still, it means that once more, Eastbourne will have more comic book shops than Central London.

A spokesperson from the shop told the Sussex Express, "We'll be joined by a host of world-famous comic book artists, writers and all-day family art activities. We've not done one of these for a while, so it should be lots of fun. On the day you'll get to chat to artists and writers and if you ask nicely, an original sketch from world-famous comic artists for free. It's basically going to be a mini comic-con in a shop, so don't miss out" and states that the shop has urged customers to get in line early for the event.

Scorch Comics manager Samantha Mercer stated "The most rewarding part of having run a comic store all these years is seeing each new group of readers discover their first book, find the stories that mean something to them and nurture a love of reading and art appreciation. There's never been a better time to pick up a comic book, graphic novel or manga. The stories and characters are limitless. As we've always said, comics aren't just a genre, they're a medium, and vital to our cultural wellbeing like music and film. Grove Road is regenerating a vital space in Eastbourne for the arts thanks to a balanced ecosystem of businesses and community and we're excited to see it thriving after the pandemic. There's a real sense of love for the area and we can't wait to get involved once again."

The store also stated that the new shop will host weekly in-store quizzes, art exhibitions and book launches and that "You'll also be able to grab a coffee and take a quiet moment in our sunny private garden alongside our resident Dalek. Our store in the Beacon centre will be undergoing some changes too, with a stronger focus on families, young adult audiences, Pokemon, Manga and Anime, books and graphic novels."