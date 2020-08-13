Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Pulp Sells Out Through Amazon

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novel Pulp was published in hardcover by Image Comics a couple of weeks ago. It's been selling briskly in comic book stores and has been critically and commercially well-received. But on Amazon it seems to have burnt through their stock in seconds.

They currently have an ETA of a few weeks to get it back in stock, which means that right now the easiest and quickest way to get a copy is the local comic book shop. It's even quicker for them to order a copy in and sell it to you than it is to use Amazon Prime.

Image Comics are already hoping for big things come next year's Eisners and the Best original Graphic Novel category, as well the upcoming Angouleme List (the French do love their Brubaker and Phillips) for which this has the Polar category written all over it.

With sales on Pulp outpacing the more verbosely titled My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, it also promises much for their new Reckless series of graphic novels and the upcoming Cruel Summer graphic novel from their Criminal series.

If anyone has seen Sean Phillips' sleep patterns of late, is there anything we should concern ourselves over?

PULP HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200086

(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Jacob Phillips (A/CA) Sean Phillips

A gorgeous original graphic novel from the bestselling creators of KILL OR BE KILLED, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, and CRIMINAL. Max Winters, a pulp writer in 1930s New York, finds himself drawn into a story not unlike the tales he churns out at five cents a word-tales of a Wild West outlaw dispensing justice with a six-gun. But will Max be able to do the same when pursued by bank robbers, Nazi spies, and enemies from his past? One part thriller, one part meditation on a life of violence, PULP is unlike anything award-winning BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS have ever done before. This celebration of pulp fiction set in a world on the brink is another must-have hardcover from one of comics' most acclaimed teams. SRP: $16.99