Editor-In-Chief Mike Marts Leaves AfterShock Comics, For Something New

Bleeding Cool got the scoop that the week before New York Comic Con, Editor-In-Chief of the comic book publisher AfterShock Comics, Mark Marts, is leaving for something new. We just don't know what yet.

Contacting Mike Marts to confirm the story, he told Bleeding Cool that this was 100% an amicable departure and that he is very proud of all that he accomplished at AfterShock over the past eight years. He told me that he will remain their #1 fan, but also that he is extremely excited about his new post in comics. And that we can look to get details about that next week at New York Comic Con. "People always suspect the worst when something like this happens, but I truly do love AfterShock and all we've done there. A great new opportunity came along for me, and I'm excited about it."

Mike Marts was the former X-Men Executive Editor at Marvel back in the day when Rick Remender was writing the Xbooks. But before that he was the Batman Group Editor at DC Comics. He quit Marvel Comics in April 2015, to form AfterShock Comics with Joe Pruett, a publisher that specialised in mini-series, graphic novels and one-shots of creator-owned comic books from notable comic book creators of the day. Bleeding Cool ran a big interview with him back in 2015.

Other co-founders of AfterShock Comics include Lee Kramer, Jon Kramer, and Michael Richter and other senior executives include Jawad Qureshi. Titles published by AfterShock Comics include 06 Protocol, Alters, Animosity, Artemis and the Assassin, Babyteeth, Bad Reception, Black-Eyed Kids, Bunny Mask, Bylines in Blood, Chicken Devil, Dark Ark, Dark Red, Jimmy's Little Bastards, Kaiju Score, Lion and the Eagle, Miles To Go, Ocean Will Take Us, Red Atlantis, Rough Riders, Shoplifters Will Be Liquidated, Superzero, Sympathy For No Devils, We Live, Where Starships Go To Die. Currently, the AfterShock Comics website still lists Mike Marts, thus:

MIKE MARTS

Editor-In-Chief

A seasoned insider with over twenty years of experience in the comic book and entertainment business, Mike has edited some of the most critically acclaimed and highest-selling series of the last two decades and has spearheaded several of the industry's most popular franchises including Batman, the X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy. With long tenures at both Marvel Entertainment and DC Comics, Mike brings an extensive history of dynamic storytelling and universe building to his executive role at AfterShock Comics.