Eighth And Eleventh Doctor & Two Rose Tylers In New Doctor Who Comic

Doctor Who: Empire of the Wolf by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata is a graphic novel from the regular Titan Comics creative team to be published on the 3rd of May in, 2022. It may also be serialised by Titan Comics before, and November would be a good time to start that off, for the annual anniversary celebration thing. Just speculation at this point. But here's the Amazon listing for Doctor Who: Empire of the Wolf by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata featuring The Eighth Doctor as portrayed by Paul McGann, the Eleventh Doctor as portrayed by Matt Smith, and two Rose Tylers – one before she met the Ninth Doctor and one from a parallel world who stayed as The Bad Wolf after the events of Season One… no visuals yet.

AN INCREDIBLE NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL THAT BRINGS TOGETHER THE EIGHTH AND ELEVENTH DOCTORS IN A TIME-TWISTING TALE FEATURING TWO ROSE TYLERS!

When searching for his next adventure, the Eighth Doctor meets a strange young woman from another universe… Rose Tyler. He has no idea of the destiny they share, but makes it his mission to discover what brought her here, and how to get her home.

Meanwhile, the Eleventh Doctor is summoned by a mysterious empress plagued with visions of another life. It's Rose Tyler, but not the one he knows! Hailing from an alternate timeline and trapped here alone, she has become a liberator, conqueror, and now empress. And when she finds out she's not the only Rose in this universe, something must be done…

All hail the Bad Wolf!

Bursting straight out of the long-running hit television series, this Doctor Who collection continues the time-travelling tales of the Doctor and friends.

Buy it, read it, then travel back in time to read it for the first time all over again…!