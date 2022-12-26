Emi Lenox's New Comic, Ghost Makers, Debuts In March From Image Comics

Emi Lenox is an American cartoonist from Portland, Oregon who began her comics career interning at Top Shelf Productions and Periscope Studio, is best known for EmiTown, an autobiographical webcomic later published in print by Image. She worked on the series Sweet Tooth with Jeff Lemire and then Plutona with Lemire and Jordie Bellaire also published by Image Comics, and then again with Lemire on the Dark Horse series Black Hammer. She also worked on the series Nowhere Men, written by Image Comics publisher and partner Eric Stephenson. And in the penultimate issue of the Image 30th Anniversary Anthology, she has a new series debuting in March, Ghost Makers. No more details for now, but it's there in the solicitations…

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #11 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN230219

(W) Patrick Kindlon, Geoff Johns, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Emi Lenox, Ivan Brandon, John Arcudi, John Layman, Brenden Fletcher, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A) Andrea Mutti, Emi Lenox, Andy MacDonald, Doug Mahnke, Erica Henderson, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A/CA) Emma Rios

It's the penultimate issue of our year-long celebration of Image's 30th anniversary, and this time around we've got an all-new PRETTY DEADLY story by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK & EMMA R OS, the first NYC MECH tale in nearly 20 years by IVAN BRANDON & ANDY MacDONALD, the debut of GHOST MAKERS by EMI LENOX, "The Slacktacular Now" by JOHN ARCUDI & DOUG MAHNKE, and another look at IN HELL WE FIGHT! by JOHN LAYMAN & JOK. And as if that's not enough, GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI bring us closer to the conclusion of "The Blizzard," BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON prepare to wrap up "Red Stitches," and the clock runs out for PATRICK KINLDON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG's "Gehenna." Plus! SKOTTIE YOUNG's "Stupid Fresh Mess" and DEAN HASPIEL's "Billy Dogma!"In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: $5.99