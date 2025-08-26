Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: emma frost

Emma Frost: The White Queen #3 Preview: Hellfire's Hit List

Emma Frost: The White Queen #3 hits stores Wednesday! Watch Emma single-handedly battle through deadly warriors in Hong Kong. Who needs friends anyway?

Betrayed by the Hellfire Club, Emma tries to cash in a favor with Liu Wo-Han, head of the Hong Kong branch.

Single-handed mutant combat, high-stakes betrayal, and stunning variant covers await in this thrilling issue.

Emma Frost is on the run! Framed as a traitor within the Hellfire Club, Emma seeks to cash in a favor with Liu Wo-Han, head of the Hong Kong branch. But first, she must single-handedly battle her way through a host of deadly warriors protecting the building. Watch what happens when an immovable force of lethal fighters meets one unstoppable mutant!

Emma Frost: The White Queen #3

by Amy Chu & Andrea Di Vito, cover by David Nakayama

Emma Frost is on the run! Framed as a traitor within the Hellfire Club, Emma seeks to cash in a favor with Liu Wo-Han, head of the Hong Kong branch. But first, she must single-handedly battle her way through a host of deadly warriors protecting the building. Watch what happens when an immovable force of lethal fighters meets one unstoppable mutant!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 27, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621292700311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621292700316 – EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #3 FANYANG EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621292700321 – EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #3 FANYANG EMMA FROST VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621292700331 – EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #3 LUCIANO VECCHIO MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621292700341 – EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #3 NIMIT MALAVIA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

