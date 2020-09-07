Empyre Aftermath Calls Back To Lord Of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling

We have a preview of this week's Empyre: Avengers Aftermath by Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti , with a final page that may seem familiar to come. And that's because it is. Here's the preview, followed by a clip from Lords Of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling by Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira and Manuel Garcia.

And that scene from Lords Of Empyre: Emperor Hulking?

Everybody go "awwwww"…

EMPYRE AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• The end of EMPYRE begins a new age for the Marvel Universe!

• In the aftermath of the cosmic conflict, the forces gather one last time… but why? And at whose bidding?

• New bonds will be forged, new families will be founded, and there's a new role waiting for Earth… but new destinies bring new dangers – and new enemies!

• Welcome to the new Marvel Space Age, true believer – hope you survive the experience! Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99 LORDS OF EMPYRE EMPEROR HULKLING #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Patrick Gleason

DESTINY FULFILLED!

The child of the Kree hero Mar-Vell and Skrull Princess Anelle, Dorrek VIII – known on Earth as "Teddy" – has spent years evading the clutches of both bloodthirsty empires. But now fate has caught up to him. The Kree and Skrull worlds are aligned – and only a man born of both can lead them. But what has led Hulkling to abandon Earth and the Avengers he's fought beside? And what will become of his fiancé, the hero Wiccan? Star writers Chip Zdarsky and Anthony Oliveira team up with artist Manual Garcia for a can't-miss one-shot! Rated T+ In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $4.99