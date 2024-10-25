Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: DSTLRY, Endeavour

Endeavour #1 Launches in Dstlry January 2025 Full Solicits

Dstlry launches new series Endeavour #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming in their January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

ENDEAVOUR #1 CVR A LAMING (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Marc Laming

NEW DSTLRY SERIES DEBUT from Stephanie Phillips, the acclaimed writer of LIFE, Harley Quinn, and Grim, and Marc Laming, the amazing artist of Star Wars, Red Sonja, and more!

From 1768 to 1771, the HMS Endeavour, commanded by the famous Lieutenant James Cook, sailed on a voyage of discovery around Tahiti, New Zealand, and Australia. It didn't end well.

Now, a modern-day tourism company is offering a "luxury" trip aboard a near-accurate recreation of the ship, Endeavour. For a hefty fee, elite passengers can experience history with all the modern comforts. The vacation of a lifetime…until the unthinkable happens, and seven children are stuck aboard the ship, alone and adrift at sea. Rough seas and rations are the least of their worries as they quickly realize the real enemy is each other.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of LORD OF THE FLIES and YELLOWJACKETS.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

WARM FUSION #2 CVR A PONTICELLI (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

(W) Scott Hoffman (A / CA) Alberto Ponticelli

Writer Scott Hoffman of Scissor Sisters (Nostalgia, Wag) teams up with artist Alberto Ponticelli (Frankenstein: Agent of SHADE, Goodnight Paradise, Orc Island) for a sci-fi/horror mystery that pushes the limits of the grotesque.

WARM FUSION returns us to a rainy, rotting future New York City where Detective Hannover runs out of leads just as Nicholas and Mr. Barnaby accelerate their deluded, experimental plans. The investors arrive, sending Prophetiq into an urgency verging on panic. And an attempt to get Hannover out of the picture leaves Vin to fend for herself-and eventually make her way into the depths of the unknown to confront the true evil set to be unleashed!

WARM FUSION is a dark sci-fi thriller, mixing the body horror of David Cronenberg with the bleak urban future of Blade Runner.

For fans of VIDEODROME, THE THING, and ROBOCOP.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

CITY BENEATH HER FEET #2 CVR A CHARRETIER (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

James Tynion IV (SPECTREGRAPH, Something is Killing the Children) and Elsa Charretier's (Room Service, Love Everlasting) bloody action/thriller love letter to New York City returns

There are thousands of streets in New York City, and Zara will walk down each and every one of them to find out what happened to Jasper Jayne, the manic pixie dream assassin who turned her life upside down. But Zara isn't the only one driven to uncover the truth about Jasper-Liz, Jasper's former partner/bodyguard, is also on the case, and doesn't take kindly to Zara's amateur interfering…

For fans of STRANGERS IN PARADISE, KILL BILL, and MR. AND MRS. SMITH.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

