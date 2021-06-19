Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023

Enlightened is a new graphic novel biography by Sachi Ediriweera that dramatizes the life of Siddhartha, a young prince who leaves his sheltered life of luxury and becomes the Buddha in his quest to end human suffering. Bought by Alyza Liu at Atheneum, Enlightened will be published in the summer of 2023. Sachi Ediriweera is a senior experiential designer for VMLY&R Commerce, a filmmaker, a comic book creator, and writer/artist of the graphic novel Lionborn, which was the first English language graphic novel produced in Sri Lanka. Lionborn was based on a Sri Lankan historical character named Sinhabahu, a well-known tale in Sri Lanka.

Alyza Liu is an assistant editor in the Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing Division, acquiring for S&S Books for Young Readers, Margaret K. McElderry Books, Atheneum Books for Young Readers, and Salaam Reads. She assists Justin Chanda and Denene Millner at Denene Millner Books. Atheneum Books was a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie, and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978. The acquisition included Rawson Associates. Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s.

Sachi Ediriweera's agent, Gordon Warnock at Fuse Literary negotiated the deal for world English rights. Fuse Literary is a full service literary agency based in the Silicon Valley, with offices in San Francisco, San Diego, New York, Dallas, and Vancouver. Gordon Warnock is a founding partner at Fuse Literary representing New York Times bestsellers and debut authors alike. He is currently looking for Graphic and Illustrated Nonfiction, and Graphic Novels for Adults, Young Adult, and Middle Grade.