Eric Powell's La Diabla in Albatross Funnybooks October 2020 Solicits

Eric Powell is creating a new prelude to Lords Of Misrule, a one-shot La Diabla #1, from Albatross Funnybooks in October 2020, as well as launching a new Tank Girl series, King Tank Girl written by co-creator Alan Martin and drawn by Brett Parson, looking at the character's early years…

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

A Lords of Misery Prelude! Who is she? What is she? A vigilante? A Phantom? A beast straight from Hell? Are you listening, Bronze? She is La Diabla! A fuel injected Latina suicide machine sent to strike down the unroadworthy! A rocker, a roller, out-of-controller! She's laying down a rubber road to freedom, baby! Think of her when you look up at the night sky!

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

For the hardcore collectors out there, Albatross offers a special limited edition card stock cover of La Diabla #1 by Eric Powell.

(W) Rafer Roberts (A/CA) Mike Norton, Marissa Louise

Tonight there's gonna be a jailbreak, somewhere on the far edge of reality. See, Eddie and Tala don't like it, so they're gearing up and running everyone down. Tonight there's gonna be trouble, and not everyone is gonna survive. But Tala's warrior uncles mean business, and they're gonna bust her mom out of space jail – dead or alive!

(W) Alan Martin (A/CA) Brett Parson

Tank Girl co-creator, Alan Martin, returns with brilliant artist Brett Parson to bring the all new adventures of the classic character to Albatross Funnybooks! Turning the clock back to the early years, 'King Tank Girl offers up a veritable banquet of brand new stories: Tank Girl and the gang head to the beach for "Barney Don't Surf"; they explore the expensive world of Wellbeing; and Tank Girl is crowned King of England. And all that before tea time!

(W) Alan Martin (A) Brett Parson (CA) Eric Powell

For the hardcore collectors out there, Albatross offers a special limited edition card stock cover of 'King Tank Girl #1 with art by Eric Powell (The Goon, Hillbilly).

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

Writer/artist Eric Powell presents the lost tale from his Eisner Award winning title, The Goon, in the graphic novella The Lords of Misery. Bridging the gap between Once Upon a Hard Time and A Ragged Return to Lonely Street, this standalone story reveals the adventure the Goon, along with several other mysterious figures, found himself entangled in after he departed the Nameless Town.

(W) Gabe Soria (A/CA) Gideon Kendall

With new never before published story content and bonus sketchbook material, this volume is not to be missed! When Martin Magus comes into possession of a bewitched ring, he discovers that he now has the power to summon MEGAGHOST! A giant supernatural robot sworn to defend the world against the creepy things that go SMASH in the night. Written by Gabe Soria and illustrated by Eisner Award-winning artist Gideon Kendall, MEGAGHOST is an action-packed, arcane adventure that mixes Saturday morning cartoon thrills with supernatural chills! Collects issues #1-5. as well as other tales.

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Scott Brown, Steve Mannion (CA) Eric Powell

From the pages of The Goon comes those unloveable scamps, The Unholy Bastards! That's right! Smitty, Specs, Pee Wee, Charlene, Roscoe and Kid Gargantuan in an all-new standalone adventure! When they accidentally turn Old Rusty, the bike they'd assembled from pieces stolen off other bikes, into a time machine, the Bastards find themselves not just breaking the laws of decency, but also the laws of physics! And that doesn't even include the several misdemeanors involving killer robots!

