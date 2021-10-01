Eternals Celestia #1 Preview: The Welcome Wagon

The Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE welcome the Eternals to Earth in this preview of Eternals Celestia #1, Marvel's latest hope of cashing in on the upcoming Eternals movie with a comic about the obscure group of characters. Will Marvel finally be able to make The Eternals happen? They've got a helluva better chance than they did at making The Inhumans happen, we'll say that much. Check out the preview below.

ETERNALS CELESTIA #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211136

AUG211137 – ETERNALS CELESTIA #1 BLAKE VAR – $3.99

AUG211138 – ETERNALS CELESTIA #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Kei Zama (CA) Esad Ribic

THERE IS NO GOD FOR THE ETERNALS!

Now that the truth of their existence is revealed, Ajak and Makkari must pick up the pieces and try to find a road forward… no matter how terrifying it will be, or how their choices will irrevocably shock the rest of the Eternals? Also: How do the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE figure into it? RATED T+

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

