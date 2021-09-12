Eternals Thanos Rises #1 Preview: Another Thanos Origin Story?

Perhaps we're misremembering, but didn't we just get a Thanos origin comic a few years ago? Granted, time kind of blends altogether when you're performing the sacred duties (heh… doodies) of comics "journalism." In any case, we're getting another one, it seems, as Eternals Thanos Rises #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.
ETERNALS THANOS RISES #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Dustin Weaver (CA) Esad Ribic
• Eternals are created, not born. They have families, but their families make no new children.
• It's simply not what Eternals do.
• Some of them thought they could find a way to change that and believed it would be for the best.
• They were terribly, terribly wrong.
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $3.99
