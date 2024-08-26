Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 10 ton press, Eule's Vision

Eule's Vision in 10 Ton Press November 2024 Solicits

Eule's Vision #1 by Jacob Stem and Chad Heinrich was Kickstartered in 2021, now comes to comic stores in 10 Ton Press' November 2024 solicits

Kickstarter success in 2021, Eule's Vision tells the story of Moriah and his fight against supernatural forces.

Becoming Frankenstein collected edition by Mel Smith and Frank Cirocco brings lush original art to softcover format.

Rock & Roll Biographies explores Suicidal Tendencies and Infectious Grooves in a unique flip book format.

Eule's Vision #1 by Jacob Stem and Chad Heinrich was Kickstartered in 2021 but now comes to comic book stores in 10 Ton Press' November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

EULES VISION #1 (OF 4) CVR A CHAD HEINRICH (MR)

10 TON PRESS

SEP242090

SEP242091 – EULES VISION #1 (OF 4) CVR B 8 COPY FREE TAO INCV (MR)

SEP242092 – EULES VISION #1 (OF 4) CVR B 25 COPY FREE METAL INCV (

(W) Jacob Stem (A / CA) Chad Heinrich

"Beginnings," Part 1. What do you do when you are driven from your home by a supernatural protector of the earth? What do you do when you lose your family for "crimes against mother earth"? You become Eule. Meet Moriah, our hero. Welcome to the first issue of our world. An introduction to Eule, Sentry City and all of its colorful residents. In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

BECOMING FRANKENSTEIN SC ARTISAN ED

10 TON PRESS

SEP242089

(W) Mel Smith, Paul H. Birch (A / CA) Frank Cirocco

In the legends that have grown over the century about Frankenstein, none have been the concerns for the victims that died to make his monster come to life. Collecting all six issues of the hit comic book series Becoming Frankenstein. Now enjoy the lush artwork of Frank Cirocco and Alex Shiekman in beautifully inked original art that's breathtaking. For those that missed the sold-out hardcover artisan edition now you can own the softcover version for a great price! Book size is 7" x 10", capturing each page as it was created. A must for any monster fan or comic book reader! In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

ROCK & ROLL BIOGRAPHIES SUICIDAL TENDENCIES/INFECTIOUS GROOVEs

10 TON PRESS

SEP242093

(W) Michael Aushenker (A) Rolo Ledesma (CA) John Hageman (A / CA) Victor Moya

Enjoy this cool flip book featuring two iconic California bands formed by the legendary Mike Muir! Suicidal Tendencies was formed in 1980 as a punk band in Venice, California. Originally only intended as a "party band," Suicidal Tendencies grew in notoriety. Suicidal Tendencies had a rough start, including being voted "Worst Band/Biggest Assholes" in 1982 but the following year were voted "Best New Band." In 2000 Mike Muir eventually became interested in the funk music that Robert Trujillo had brought to the table. As a result, the two formed a funk metal side project in the vein of early Red Hot Chili Peppers called Infectious Grooves. Recruiting drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Adam Slagel, this helped expand Suicidal Tendencies' fan base into a wider audience that included members of the alternative rock community.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

