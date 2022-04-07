Everyone's Gossiping About DC Comics – Without Reason, Yet

So I come out of seeing Doctor Who: Time Fracture in London's West End last night, and take the kids out for pizza, only to be hit by all sorts of DC Comics gossip about moving roles from what would appear to be well-connected sources. So I send out a bunch of messages to try and get confirmation, and the only confirmation I get is from other people who have heard it from the same sources. By that point, I have also heard from the people the actual gossip was purported to be about and they deny it completely. In a kind of way that would be difficult to walk back if it were announced tomorrow.

Because what I learn is there is a lot of this kind of talk going on across Warners, ahead of the upcoming repackaging with Discovery by AT&T as part of an entertainment packaged sell-off. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the merger is expected to close as early as two days time, and that a bunch of Warner executives, including HBO Max chief Andy Forssell, chief revenue officer Tony Goncalves, chief technology officer Richard Tom, chief financial officer Jennifer Biry, executive vp and chief human resources office Jim Cummings, exec vp communications and chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger, and WarnerMedia's general counsel Jim Meza will exit the company. No one yet from DC Comics, though Ann Sarnoff, the chair and CEO of Warner Bros., and Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, have recently exited the company. Ann was a particular supporter of Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products with overall control of DC Comics.

I hear that Discovery is making their way through the entire organisation, department by department and assessing salaries to see where they can make some trims. There is fear of another round of cuts. But as it stands no decisions have been made or communicated. Howeber you can understand why people might be concerned, and that this may spill out.

It is also very possible that as a result of all this shifting, people will now be reporting to different people within the organisation. We have already talked about changes in office space. But else what will be happening with, let's not forget, real people's lives, will come to light soon.