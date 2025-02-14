Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, jeff lemire

Everything You Wanted To Know About Absolute Flash…

Everything You Wanted To Know About Absolute Flash But Were Too Afraid To Ask Jeff Lemire

Article Summary Absolute Flash debuts on March 19 as an ongoing series by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles.

All Absolute books will connect, setting seeds for a bigger story in Issue #1.

Wally West is the sole Flash in this universe, with Barry Allen appearing in Issue #1.

Exciting plots unfold as Wally faces challenges from the elite Fort Fox group.

Jeff Lemire has taken to Substack to tell us all about Absolute Flash #1, written by Jeff, drawn by Nick Robles, hitting FOC shortly and published by DC Comics on the 19th of March. He writes;

ABSOLUTE FLASH launches MARCH 19 and I have been getting a lot of questions about the series. So a few of the more frequently asked ones…

launches MARCH 19 and I have been getting a lot of questions about the series. So a few of the more frequently asked ones… IS ABSOLUTE FLASH A LIMTED SERIES OR AN ONGOING? Absolute Flash is very much an ongoing series. I'm plotting issues 12-24 now.

Absolute Flash is very much an ongoing series. I'm plotting issues 12-24 now. WILL ALL THE ABSOLUTE BOOKS EVENTUALLY CONNECT? Yes. Scott, Kelly, Jason, Deniz, Al and myself meet every other week virtually to plan out the larger Absolute Universe. We are thinking far ahead and there is a plan in place for these characters to eventually connect. We don't want to rush anything and we want to make these eventual meeting matter. I will say that the first seeds of a bigger connection between titles happens at the end of Absolute Flash #1 and that leads into the Free Comic Book Day story that I wrote where we see all the Absolute characters between the same cover for the first time.

Yes. Scott, Kelly, Jason, Deniz, Al and myself meet every other week virtually to plan out the larger Absolute Universe. We are thinking far ahead and there is a plan in place for these characters to eventually connect. We don't want to rush anything and we want to make these eventual meeting matter. I will say that the first seeds of a bigger connection between titles happens at the end of Absolute Flash #1 and that leads into the Free Comic Book Day story that I wrote where we see all the Absolute characters between the same cover for the first time. IS HE KID FLASH or IS HE THE FLASH? Wally is THE FLASH. There is no Kid Flash in this universe. There are no other Flashes before Wally. He is a teenager, but he is very much THE FLASH.

Wally is THE FLASH. There is no Kid Flash in this universe. There are no other Flashes before Wally. He is a teenager, but he is very much THE FLASH. WHAT ABOUT BARRY ALLEN and JAY GARRICK Barry is in issue #1. Can't say more yet. And Jay…wait and see.

Barry is in issue #1. Can't say more yet. And Jay…wait and see. Nick Robles and I are very excited to share Absolute Wally West with you. Final Orders are due at comic shops Feb 24.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

JEFF LEMIRE AND NICK ROBLES SPEED INTO THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

ABSOLUTE FLASH #2 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

CAN WALLY WEST OUTRUN THE ROGUES?! Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2025

