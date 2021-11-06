Excalibur #25 Preview: From the Mouths of Babes

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Excalibur #25 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the solicit teases a final battle with the fate of all reality at stake. That means Excalibur can't afford to lose. They need the best plan going into this one. They need… a little girl? That's right, Margerat Braddock is running the show on this invasion. You got a problem with that? Check out the preview below.

EXCALIBUR #25

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE ONE TRUE KING RETURNS!

And he's here to exterminate the witchbreed! King Arthur and his army turn Otherworld into a battlefield—again. Backed into a corner, Betsy Braddock makes a desperate choice that will reshape the realm—and mutantkind—forever. The fate of the Starlight Citadel is at stake, and if the Citadel falls…so falls all reality.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.