Exclusive Three Page Trailer Comic For The 27 Run: Crush

Sci-fi graphic novel, The 27 Run is getting a sequel, The 27 Run: Crush from A Wave Blue World. They already published the first issue, but in their Premier Edition Format will now take that straight to a full graphic novel. But ahead of that hardcover publication in March, the creative team of Justin Zimmerman, Ethan Claunch, Fran Gamboa and my old Flying Friar colleague Thomas Mauer have created an original three-page story to promote the sequel graphic novel and give Bleeding Cool readers a taste of what's to come.

The showdown between mech and monsters rages into 2021 with the latest instalment of THE 27 RUN. Entitled, CRUSH, the sequel introduces a new hero, Beti, and her telepathic dog, E.K., as they face off against 27 towering monsters in a post-apocalyptic Earth

Here's the preview:

The 27 Run: Crush #1 Premier Edition was published last month, with a cover by Ken Lashley. The complete hardcover collection is due out March 10 and features a cover by Robbi Rodriguez.

Humanity's only chance against 27 towering Monsters and legions of voracious Crawlies is the Mech Pilot Beti and a telepathic dog named E.K. But Beti faces an even bigger challenge: the return of a long-lost love! Get ready for an action-packed stand-off that continues the series Steve Orlando calls, "A wasteland tale energized with dark humor and fantastic creatures." In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99