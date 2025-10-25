Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, x-men

Expatriate X-Men #1 Preview: High-Stakes, High Tensions

Check out this preview of Expatriate X-Men #1, where Ms. Marvel leads a team controlling the Mississippi River in a divided America.

Article Summary Expatriate X-Men #1 launches October 29th, starring Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee, and Rift in a divided America.

The mutant team controls the vital Mississippi River, using guerrilla tactics to keep humanity at bay.

A high-stakes mission to extract a valuable asset threatens to tear the powerful squad apart from within.

UNITED BY WAR! X YEARS LATER, like the fallen and reassembled United States, the new team of MS. MARVEL, BRONZE, MELEE and RIFT rises! They have seized control of the Mississippi River waters that divide mutantkind from the rest of humanity. Feared and powerful, their guerrilla tactics keep them in control – until a high-stakes mission to extract a valuable asset threatens to tear them apart. Can they hold together when everything's on the line?

Expatriate X-Men #1

by Eve Ewing & Francesco Mortarino, cover by Francesco Mortarino

UNITED BY WAR! X YEARS LATER, like the fallen and reassembled United States, the new team of MS. MARVEL, BRONZE, MELEE and RIFT rises! They have seized control of the Mississippi River waters that divide mutantkind from the rest of humanity. Feared and powerful, their guerrilla tactics keep them in control – until a high-stakes mission to extract a valuable asset threatens to tear them apart. Can they hold together when everything's on the line?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 29, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621368900111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621368900117 – EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1 EMA LUPACCHINO VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621368900121 – EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1 RICKIE YAGAWA MYSTIQUE VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621368900131 – EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1 JOSHUA CASSARA REVELATION VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621368900141 – EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1 LEINIL YU VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

