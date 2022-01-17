Explaining All Those Comic Book Creator Credits On Eternals
Eternals has landed on Disney+, which gives us a chance to look at the "Special Thanks" creator credits and to look at the reasons why their name ended up on screen. We already looked deep into Jim Krueger, John Paul Leon and Alex Ross getting credited for their Earth X plot twist, and talked to Jim about it at length, but there are plenty of others as well.
Jack Kirby gets the big credit, of course, for creating the Eternals in 1976 for Marvel Comics. This is the first MCU movie to give him this without Stan Lee before it. Indeed, this is the first of the MCU movies not to credit or cameo Stan Lee in any way.
The mid-credit scene gets Jim Starlin his special "created by" separate credit, for Eros and Pip. But the rest may need further explanation. And many are for the various other Eternals series over the decades that added characters and details picked up by the movies.
- Daniel Acuna, Charles Knauf and Daniel Knauf for The Eternals Vol 4 from 2008. which originated the Fulcrum and saw Ikaris' efforts to find his brethren Eternals.
- Jim Krueger, John Paul Leon and Alex Ross for Earth X from 1999. setting up the big Celestial plot twist.
- Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr for The Eternals Vol 3 from 2006.
- Roy Thomas and John Buscema created Dane Whitman, the Black Knight in Avengers #47 in 1967.
- Bob Harras and Steve Epting were the creative team on the Avengers comic book when Black Knight and Sersi were a couple, from Avengers #350 onwards, in 1992.
- Roy Thomas and Walter Simonson also created the Thor: The Eternals Saga storyline back in 1979.
- Peter B. Gillis, Sal Buscema for The Eternals Vol 2 in 1985. Editor in chief Jim Shooter disliked Gillis's scripts, so Walter Simonson wrote the final four issues.
- Mike Friedrich co-scripted the first appearances of Eros in Invincible Iron Man #55 in 1972.