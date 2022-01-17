Explaining All Those Comic Book Creator Credits On Eternals

Eternals has landed on Disney+, which gives us a chance to look at the "Special Thanks" creator credits and to look at the reasons why their name ended up on screen. We already looked deep into Jim Krueger, John Paul Leon and Alex Ross getting credited for their Earth X plot twist, and talked to Jim about it at length, but there are plenty of others as well.

Jack Kirby gets the big credit, of course, for creating the Eternals in 1976 for Marvel Comics. This is the first MCU movie to give him this without Stan Lee before it. Indeed, this is the first of the MCU movies not to credit or cameo Stan Lee in any way.

The mid-credit scene gets Jim Starlin his special "created by" separate credit, for Eros and Pip. But the rest may need further explanation. And many are for the various other Eternals series over the decades that added characters and details picked up by the movies.

