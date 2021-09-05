Extreme Carnage Toxin #1 Preview: Another Symbiote One-Shot

Marvel's Extreme Carnage event continues with yet another one-shot starring one of Marvel's seemingly endless supply of symbiote in Extreme Carnage Toxin #1. How does Toxin fit into all of this? An how long can Marvel possibly expect to hold interest in all this symbiote knowledge without the Catesbronies to buy all the issues? Check out the preview below.
EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN #1
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210571
JUL210573 – EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
JUL210574 – EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 YOUNG VAR – $3.99
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan
TOXIN RETURNS! Bren Waters, the new host of TOXIN, enters the fray! Will he be enough to turn the tide?
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/8/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210571 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210573 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Jeff Johnson, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210574 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 YOUNG VAR, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skottie Young, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210571 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210571 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210571 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210571 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210571 EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.