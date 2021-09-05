Extreme Carnage Toxin #1 Preview: Another Symbiote One-Shot

Marvel's Extreme Carnage event continues with yet another one-shot starring one of Marvel's seemingly endless supply of symbiote in Extreme Carnage Toxin #1. How does Toxin fit into all of this? An how long can Marvel possibly expect to hold interest in all this symbiote knowledge without the Catesbronies to buy all the issues? Check out the preview below.

EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210571

JUL210573 – EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

JUL210574 – EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 YOUNG VAR – $3.99

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan

TOXIN RETURNS! Bren Waters, the new host of TOXIN, enters the fray! Will he be enough to turn the tide? Rated T+

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99