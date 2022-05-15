Fables #151 Preview: Blast from the Past

Fables returns for a new 12-issue run starting with this preview of Fables #151, in stores Tuesday, May 17th. Yes, 2022. Check out the preview below.

FABLES #151

DC Comics

0322DC085

0322DC086 – Fables #151 Mark Buckingham Cover – $4.99

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Mark Buckingham, Steve Leialoha (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Just in time for the 20th anniversary of its launch, the acclaimed blockbuster that defined an era of Vertigo returns with an all-new 12-issue story, The Black Forest—a tale that picks up right where Fables #150 left off, providing a new entry point into the world of Fabletown! The dust has barely settled from the climactic battle between Totenkinder and Cinderella—and everything is far from happily ever after. A legendary new adversary has arrived, and he plans to get even with Geppetto for the mess that has been made of Manhattan. But it's a new day…and with it, a new Jack in the Green has arrived in the Black Forest. And within the emergency room of a New York hospital…a Fable long thought dead returns! Don't miss the 20th-anniversary box set to get caught up on one of comics' longest-running fantasy hits!

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $3.99

