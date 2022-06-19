Fables #152 Preview: Running Up That Hill

A Fable comes back from the dead in this preview of Fables #152. Which one? Isn't it obvious? She made a deal with God. It's Kate Bush! Check out the preview below.

FABLES #152

DC Comics

0422DC113

0422DC114 – Fables #152 Cover – $4.99

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Mark Buckingham (CA) Qistina Khalidah

One of the most famous Fables of all might be restored to her former glory, but it's not going to come without a cost. The benefactor behind her magical resurrection has also come to collect from Geppetto, who we learn has a few strings of his own. Is this godlike being really the one behind the rise of the Empire? And why only now have they returned with a vengeance?

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

