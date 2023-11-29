Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, orchis

Fall Of X, Orchis & Returning Mutants in Today's X-Men (Spoilers)

Fall of X with X-Men Infinity Unlimited #115, Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #4, Realm Of X #4, X-Men Origins: Blue... and Howard The Duck

Article Summary Marvel's Krakoan saga heats up with Fall Of X and mutant rights protests.

Nightcrawler's origin is revisited in X-Men Origins: Blue amidst Orchis conflicts.

Ms. Marvel confronts Orchis as Kingpin's ties to mutants and Krakoa deepen.

Revelations from Realm Of X hint at a complex return for the Vanaheim mutants.

Marvel's Krakoan X-Men story heads towards its final conclusions with Fall Of X in today's X-Men Infinity Unlimited #115, Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #4, Realm Of X #4, X-Men Origins: Blue, while Howard The Duck has its own New Mutant experience. X-Men Origins: Blue gives us a little bit of exposition courtesy of the unidentified Bamf illusion/spirit/interloper from Uncanny Spider-Man as it delves into the new origin of Nightcrawler, Mystique and Destiny…

While in Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #4, Kamala Khan meets the Omega Sentinel who carried out that attack.

Kingpin's participation and facilitation of the X-Men, the remaining mutants, and keeping the assets of Krakoa away from Sebastian Shaw is founded upon his marriage and love for Typhoid Mary, who he believes was either killed by Orchis or is somewhere unknown to him. Today's Realm Of X suggests that when the mutants who went to Vanaheim return…

… it may be a little more complicated. At least Wilson Fisk will have something in common with Peter Parker.

Ms Marvel is fighting Orchis, who are hiding under the Empire State University grounds, without wanting to get the X-Men involved…

Mystique has her own battles with Orchis, who handily put their logo on their big ships which makes it a lot easier to find.

X-Men Infinity Unlimited #115 has people campaigning for mutant rights against Orchis…

…which makes a nice change as to how they are behaving at Empire State.

But it turns out it's all a fake protest for Orchis' own ends, while Nightcrawler…

… is still being hunted.

Orchis may have a setback, as Realm Of X gives a prophesy of what is to come.

Is the white room, the White Hot Room, the foundation of the Phoenix, where most of the mutants – and Krakoa – ended up, courtesy of Mother Righteous? What is the future of the X-Men?

Presumably, this isn't it.

I doubt Mystique has this prophesied from Destiny…

It's all coming to an end…

HOWARD THE DUCK #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230616

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Ed McGuinness

CELEBRATE HIS 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN THIS ALL-NEW ONE-SHOT!

Meet Howard. He's a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: "Whaugh If?" Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $5.99 MS MARVEL NEW MUTANT #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230724

(W) Vellani, Iman, Pirzada, Sabir (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Sara Pichelli

WELCOME TO THE X-MEN, KAMALA KHAN!

With Orchis hot on her heels, Ms. Marvel is faced with the reality of what it means to be a mutant… Is being an X-Man a dream come true…or a nightmare come to life? Find out as the newest mutant's inaugural X-series comes to a close! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99 REALM OF X #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230761

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Diogenes Neves (CA) Stephanie Hans

TIME HAS RUN OUT-THE END IS NEIGH! Saturnyne has set loose her army, and all hell has broken loose in Vanaheim! Mirage, Dust, Marrow and Typhoid Mary are doing all they can to stem the tides, but the odds aren't in their favor. Elsewhere, Magik and Curse find themselves caught in the eye of the storm as the battle for the fate of Vanaheim rages on! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN BLUE ORIGINS #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230778

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Wilton Santos, Marcus To (CA) Francis Manapul

THE DEFINITIVE NIGHTCRAWLER ORIGIN STORY! This is the one you can't miss, True Believer! You think you know how the beloved blue devil came into this troubled world? You think you know the tale of his mendacious mamma Mystique? You don't! Mother and son reunite in a mold-shattering tale that exposes secrets held for decades and redefines both characters forever. A collector's item in the making. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $5.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #115

Published: November 27, 2023

Writer: Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando Penciler: Guillermo Sanna

FALL OF X tie-in: Firestar's willingness to play along with Judas Traveller's plans is on thin ice. Now the public face of "turning against her own kind," Firestar struggles with the public fallout of being Orchis' top mutant agent.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!