Fallen Friend – Is There A More Appropriate Cover Coming? Time for a Fallen Friend... This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26 - officially. Copies have been leaking even more.

Time for a Fallen Friend… This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26 – officially at least. Because of the holiday weekend in America, Penguin Random House shipped copies to retailers earlier than expected. And certain comic book retailers who don't feel beholden to street dates now that they are no longer being policed as they once were, have been putting copies on sale. The previous leaks that came even before Marvel Comics got their own copies of the comic are confirmed as genuine, but there is more as well.

Not everyone has liked the cover to Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel by Kaare Andrews. Some question the choice of heroes on the cover, more there for Spider-Man than for Ms Marvel, and not including her teammates from The Champions, for example.

But at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #26, we get a look ahead at what is to come. With a cover that looks a little more celebratory of the life of the character as well as those inhabitants of the Marvel Universe who celebrate her.

With a cover from the character's co-creator Adrian Alphona, as well as Carmen Carnero and Pablo Villalobos.

Though Bleeding Cool is expecting a fast revival with the Reborn Anew series in August, ahead of The Marvels movie, and possibly tied into the Hellfire Gala. With Ms Marvel resurrected by the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols, previously reserved for mutants, but now more open to others. And redefining Ms Marvel as a mutant to match her MCU stsus, and also mirroring what has been happening with another Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, ahead of her appearance in The Marvels, presumably also as a mutant as well.

This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26 – officially at least. Because of the holiday weekend in America, Penguin Random House shipped copies to retailers earlier than expected. And certain comic book retailers who don't feel beholden to street dates now that they are no longer being policed as they once were, have been putting copies on sale. The previous leaks that came even before Marvel Comics got their own copies of the comic are confirmed as genuine, but there is more as well.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230733

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

Now fully in the present, the Emissary has returned and his power is so far beyond Spider-Man's abilities. The heroes may figure out a way to win, but the cost of victory will be so immense that you may hope they don't… Rated TIn Shops: May 31, 2023 SRP: $4.99

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) TBA (A/CA) TBA

ALL WILL BE REVEALED. 5/31/23.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!