Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: epic games, Fortnite

Fortnite Has Launched Chapter Seven: Pacific Break

After having another world-ending community event yesterday, Fortnite launched a new island with Chapter Seven: Pacific Break

Article Summary Fortnite Chapter Seven: Pacific Break debuts an all-new California-inspired island and major map changes.

Storm Surf onto the island, explore new locations, and try fresh weapons like the Iron Pump Shotgun and Arc-Lightning Gun.

Exciting new gameplay includes boss transformations, drivable Reboot Vans, and Simple Build for easier building.

Special Kill Bill-inspired event "Yuki's Revenge" premieres in-game with exclusive rewards and theatrical screenings.

Epic Games brought Chapter Six of Fortnite to a close yesterday, and after another world-ending event that had over 10.5 million players take part in, the game launched a new island and a new chapter with Chapter Seven: Pacific Break. Without coming right out and saying it, the new island is California with a Fortnite twist. We have a couple of trailers and some of the notes from their latest blog for you here, going over many of the changes. Not to mention the new Kill Bill-inspired event, Yuki's Revenge, kicks off later today.

Fortnite – Chapter Seven: Pacific Break

New Locations

While the Battle Bus is out of commission, you'll Storm Surf your way to the Island instead! On the Island, explore a sun-soaked paradise on foot, by car, or through the air in new hot air balloons. These locations are your next backdrop:

● Battlewood Boulevard

● Sandy Strip

● Wonkeeland

● Humble Hills

● Bumpy Bay

● Classified Canyon

New Gameplay

Down But Not Out: In the very rare occasion players are downed, they can use a Self-Revive Device to revive themselves while they're DBNO (Down But Not Out). Additionally, new DBNO movement options include Roll & Tumble, DBNO Sprint, and Stay on the Move. Lastly, Drivable Reboot Vans have rolled onto the Island!

In the very rare occasion players are downed, they can use a Self-Revive Device to revive themselves while they're DBNO (Down But Not Out). Additionally, new DBNO movement options include Roll & Tumble, DBNO Sprint, and Stay on the Move. Lastly, Drivable Reboot Vans have rolled onto the Island! Defeat the Boss, Be the Boss: Defeat bosses to claim their loot, powers, and transform into them! Becoming a boss grants full Health and Shield, bonus max Health and Shield, infinite Energy, and a powerful ability. Careful: boss positions remain visible to nearby opponents at all times!

Defeat bosses to claim their loot, powers, and transform into them! Becoming a boss grants full Health and Shield, bonus max Health and Shield, infinite Energy, and a powerful ability. Careful: boss positions remain visible to nearby opponents at all times! Simple Build: Simple Build is an option in Settings (Game > Building) that makes learning how to build simpler. Turn it on, look in the direction you want to build, and just… build!

Weapons & Mobility

New weapons are more responsive with layered recoil and smoother ADS transitions. Reload progress is now saved when your magazine is empty. Start a reload, and if you swap weapons or get interrupted, pick up right where you left off!

● Iron Pump Shotgun : A new heavy-hitting Pump to usher in a new Chapter.

● Twin Hammer Shotguns : Dual-wielded Pump Shotguns that can tear through the competition at close range.

● Deadeye Assault Rifle : Scoped, automatic, and built for those who hit headshots at middle-to-long ranges.

● Holo Rush SMG : Scoped, fast, and dangerous in tight quarters with a fancy new reload animation.

● Vengeful Sniper Rifle : Reaps opponents with bolt-action precision.

● Arc-Lightning Gun : Zap players, vehicles, and builds with electricity.

● Forsaken Vow Blade: Dash in (or out) faster than with the Kinetic Blade, and unleash a flurry of lightning-fast strikes.

Yuki's Revenge

Visionary director Quentin Tarantino had a dream of a Kill Bill chapter that never made it to the silver screen, a chapter known as Yuki's Revenge. Over 20 years later, Tarantino and Epic have come together to bring the story to life in Fortnite. Built with Unreal Engine and character models from Fortnite, Tarantino's The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge stars Uma Thurman. Yuki's Revenge premieres in Fortnite on November 30 at 2 PM ET. You'll be able to find it in the top row of Discover. Doors for the viewing experience open 30 minutes before the show starts. Want to catch it on the big screen? Starting December 5, participating theaters in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will show Yuki's Revenge as part of an exclusive limited theatrical run of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Players who purchase a movie ticket for opening weekend from participating theaters in the US between November 20 and November 29 will receive a code to redeem and unlock the Gogo Yubari Outfit starting November 30.

New Battle Pass

Seek revenge as The Bride, rep the future as Marty McFly, and unlock A-list Fortnite originals like Miles Cross and Cat Holloway. In addition to their other unlockable Styles, the Battle Pass includes special Styles for three of the Outfits: Cat Holloway, Carter Wu, and Dark Voyager (Reality Redacted). Unlock these additional Styles by completing Quests in Blitz Royale, Reload, and Battle Royale respectively.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!