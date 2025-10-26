Posted in: Comics, Fantagraphics | Tagged: love and rockets, robert crumb

Fantagraphics Fiftieth Anniversary In Their January 2026 Full Solicits

Fantagraphics' Fiftieth Anniversary in their January 2026 Full Solicits with Maggie and Hopey #fantagraphics

Article Summary Fantagraphics celebrates its 50th anniversary in January 2026 with special new releases and collections.

Founded in 1976, Fantagraphics is renowned for iconic comics like Love and Rockets and Acme Novelty Library.

January 2026 solicits include Disney Legacy, Maggie and Hopey stories, Fritz the Cat, and Corto Maltese.

Spotlight on Jaime Hernandez's Locas: The Maggie and Hopey Stories deluxe hardcover, out January 21, 2026.

Fantagraphics was founded in 1976 by Gary Groth and Michael Catron, who took over the adzine The Nostalgia Journal, which they renamed The Comics Journal, and settled in Seattle in 1989. Kim Thompson joined the company in 1977, using his inheritance to keep the company afloat. Beginning in 1979, Fantagraphics began publishing comics, and in 1982, it began publishing the Hernandez Brothers' Love and Rockets, later including titles such as Acme Novelty Library, Eightball, and Hate. They currently mostly publish graphic novels, including licensed titles from Marvel, Disney, and Charles Schulz, among their more highbrow offerings. And in 2026, they will be celebrating their fiftieth anniversary, and leading with the following titles from January, including the Disney Legacy comics, the Maggie And Hopey stories from Love And Rockets 1-50 collection, Robert Crumb's Life And Death Of Fritz The Cat, Hugo Pratt's Corto Maltese, and much more.

LOCAS THE MAGGIE AND HOPEY STORIES HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jaime Hernandez

Jaime Hernandez is one of the most humane, graceful, and imaginatively inexhaustible artists in American popular culture. Locas tells the story of Maggie Chascarrillo, a bisexual, Mexican-American woman attempting to define herself in a community rife with class, race, and gender issues. Maggie's story begins in the early-1980s Southern California rock scene, when it was shifting from the excesses of the 1970s to the gritty basics of punk and new wave. Hardcore punk rock came to the fore, and the teenage Maggie finds herself drawn to the anarchy, energy, and diversity of the scene, which in Jaime's hands becomes a very real, habitable place populated with authentic human beings rather than stereotypes. She quickly befriends Hopey Glass, a feisty anti-authoritarian punkette who quickly becomes Maggie's on-again, off-again lover and a constant presence in her life as they navigate a devastatingly naturalistic world. Created over 15 years from 1981-96 in the pages of the legendary comic book series Love and Rockets Vol. I #1–50, this new deluxe hardcover edition includes three stories that were not included in the previous edition. $49.99 1/21/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!