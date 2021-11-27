Fantastic Four #38 Preview: The Wizard Wants to Make a Withdrawal

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! School board meetings are getting crazy these days, and it looks like The Wizard is joining the fun in this preview of Fantastic Four #38. Why does he want to withdraw Bentley-23 from the Future Foundation? Are they teaching critical race theory? Making people take coronavirus safety precautions, god forbid? We'll have to learn more when the issue is out Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #38

SEP210959

(W) Dan Slott (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Terry Dodson

• When the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in AND out of the courtroom, it's time to call in everyone's favorite green lawyer: the Sensational She-Hulk!

• All this and some surprise Marvel U. guest stars…and a new development for a member of the Richards family.

RATED T

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

