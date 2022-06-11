Fantastic Four #44 Preview: Ultimate Nullification

The Silver Surfer looks for that old deus ex machina, the Ultimate Nullifier, in this preview of Fantastic Four #44. Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #44

by Dan Slott & Rachel Stott, cover by Cafu

THE RECKONING WAR HEATS UP IN THIS OVERSIZED ISSUE! "The End of Everything That Ever Was or Ever Will Be" This is the final battle of the Reckoning War. At the Apex of the All Reality, the fate of the Marvel Universe will be decided. And no matter who wins, nothing will ever be the same again. This is not hyperbole. This is happening. There will be consequences. If you care about the Fantastic Four, their extended family and the rest of the Marvel U…you will not want to miss this. Starring Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny, Nick Fury, Victor Von Doom, Norrin Radd, Uatu and Jennifer Walters.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609036504411

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609036504421 – FANTASTIC FOUR 44 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609036504431 – FANTASTIC FOUR 44 FORNES WINDOW SHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609036504441 – FANTASTIC FOUR 44 WERNECK SKRULL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609036504451 – FANTASTIC FOUR 44 GIST VARIANT – $4.99 US

