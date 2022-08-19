Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match

Reed Richards meets his half-sister in this preview of Fantastic Four #46. Of course, she's been expecting him. Great. Now there's two of them! Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #46

by Dan Slott & Cafu, cover by Cafu

"Family First"! Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609036504611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609036504621 – FANTASTIC FOUR 46 SUPERLOG PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609036504631 – FANTASTIC FOUR 46 SILVA STORMBREAKER VARIANT – $3.99 US

