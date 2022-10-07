Fantastic Four #48 Preview: Send in The Space Boy

Oubliette unleashes her secret weapon on The Invisible Woman in this preview of Fantastic Four #48… an emo teenager! Check out the preview below.

Fantastic Four #48

by David Pepose & Juann Cabal, cover by Cafu

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Trapped alone inside the Baxter Building with no backup in sight, the Invisible Woman battles her way up 35 flights of death traps to stop the mad science of OUBLIETTE MIDAS! But with the clock running out on the Celestial's judgment, can Sue save her husband, Reed, from becoming the latest cog in the Exterminatrix's interdimensional war machine? Can the Thing and the Human Torch free themselves from Oubliette's twisted schemes, or will the hijacked Baxter Building prove to be the FF's ultimate undoing? It's Judgment Times Four, as the Fantastic Four don't plan to go down without a fight!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.22"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609036504811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609036504821 – FANTASTIC FOUR 48 BUCKINGHAM MIRACLEMAN VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.