FCBD Avengers Kicks Off Jason Aaron's Endgame Plans (Big Spoilers)

Free Comic Book Day Avengers/Hulk kicks off the new Hulk series by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. But it also consolidates Jason Aaron's Avengers series heading to Avengers #50. And, just like the movies and the TV shows right now, it's all about the Multiverse, as portrayed by Iban Coello.

As we are introduced to the God Quarry, a dumping pit for the Multiverse and bearing some similarity to the Void in the recent Loki TV series. But also a place for an ultimate version of the Avengers, formed from the constituent parts of a myriad of multiverse versions of the Avengers, and always building an Avengers Tower.

With the Avenger Prime acting a little like the Time Variance Authority or even The Omniversal Majestrix from Captain Britain. But this is Avenger Prime, at the end of time, at the end of reality, keeping The Whole Sort Of General Mish-Mash together.

With an army of variant Deathloks to do their bidding, cyborgs designed to survive the interdimensional space and time jumps. Is this the true destiny of all Deathloks?

But it seems that someone is messing with time within these dimensions and places expected to exist do not. And the intervention happened a million years ago.

Which has to mean the Avengers 1,000,000 BC. And the big reveal and tease going forward for the Avengers confirms that, as we meet the young Thanos that Mephisto influenced to attack Earth and form that very first Avengers team. Alongside the Black Skull mashup of Red Skull and Venom from the Heroes Reborn universe created in homage to Mephisto. And other variants we have yet to meet besides, including a Goblin Rider and a Hound Wolverine.

Everyone loves a Multiverse, don't they? Don't they? Free Comic Book Day Avengers/Hulk 2021 is available on Wednesday, the 14th of August.

FCBD 2021 MARVEL GOLD AVENGERS HULK #1 (NET)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210008

(W) Donny Cates, Jason Aaron (A) Ryan Ottley, Iban Coello

In a land beyond time, a shining tower stands, deploying its operatives across the Multiverse to hold against the encroaching darkness! Who is the mysterious Avenger Prime, and how will his advent impact on the past, the present, and the very future of the mighty Avengers?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021