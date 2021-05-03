FCBD Preview: Trailer Park Boys Get An F*Ing Free Comic Cook

Trailer Park Boys is a Canadian mockumentary television series created by Mike Clattenburg. A continuation of Clattenburg's 1999 film of the same title, the show follows the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents, some of whom are ex-convicts, living in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The series premiered in 2001, and originally ran for seven seasons and three movies. In 2013, Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Mike Smith, the actors who respectively portrayed Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles, purchased the rights to the show from the original producers and created their own internet streaming network, Swearnet that co-produced the first new episodes of the show with the Netflix in 2014, as well as several specials and mini-series. An animated spinoff series premiered on March 31, 2019. And in July, they are getting a comic book from Devil's Due, followed by a Free Comic Book Day special in August. Here are the solicitation for each, and a preview of the Free Comic Book Day version.

TRAILER PARK BOYS GET A F#ING COMIC BOOK #1

MAY211364

(W) Josh Blaylock, Travis Hymel, Shawn DePasquale, Various (A) Various (CA) Joel H Herrera

Devil's Due Comics and Trailer Park Boys have inked a big fancy partnership to debut the Canadian trio from Sunnyvale Trailer Park in their debut comic book series! Featuring a a sh** ton of creators and short stories personally approved by "the boys." This wicked anthology series stars Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles in a mix of original shorts that feel plucked right from the TV show, as well as some fantastical tales that can't be done on TV. It's gonna be dee-cent!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $7.99

FCBD 2021 TRAILER PARK BOYS

DEVILS DUE

APR210020

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Joel Humberto Herrera

After 20 years of antics coming out of Sunnyvale trailer park, the underground TV phenomenon Trailer Park Boys is finally coming to comics! Full of short stories and activity pages, several of comics' finest join to create a series of comic book specials in 2021 and beyond honoring Ricky, Bubbles and Julian and everything fans have come to love about the series. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature