FCBD Preview: Vampire The Masquerade For Free Comic Book Day

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including Vault Comics' new take on Vampire: The Masquerade courtesy of Tim Seeley, Tini Howard and Blake Howard.

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #1

VAULT COMICS

APR210047

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Devmalya Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

When Cecily Bain, an enforcer for the Twin Cities' vampiric elite, takes a mysterious new vampire under her wing, she's dragged into an insidious conspiracy.

Will she be able to escape with her unlife and protect her aging, Alzheimer's-afflicted sister, or will she be yet another pawn sacrificed to maintain the age-old secret: that vampires exist among the living.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the city, a rebellious found-family of vampire cast-outs investigates a vicious killing. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature

