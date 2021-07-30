FCBD Spoilers: Will Ben Reilly Be The Real Spider-Man Going Forward?

The Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic book arrives in comic book stores on August 14th. Okay, well, clearly it has arrived now, but it will be available then. And the series will kick off both the new Venom series and the new thrice-weekly Amazing Spider-Man creative relaunch as Beyond.

The featured Spider-Man in a story called "Test-Drive" by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason, has a new look costume, but it also has new abilities, courtesy of the Beyond Corporation.

Takes more of a battering than Spider-Man's usual costume which may make him bulletproof in the right circumstances. Because sometimes you need to do more than dodge bullets with Spider-sense, you need to stop them.

Especially, as Spider-Man says, when that dude has guns for hands. How Random. But it's not Random. And as teased, it's not even Peter Parker, but the return of his clone.

Once upon a time, Ben Reilly was to take over from Peter Parker in the Marvel Universe to give us a single Spider-Man, no longer married to Mary Jane. Eventually, Marvel went for a supernatural option instead, erasing the marriage from reality courtesy of the devil Mephisto. In the current comic books, however, Peter Parker has been getting closer to popping the question again, and Mephisto is returning, courtesy of Kindred and Harry Osborne. Could Ben Reilly tamking over from Peter Parker suggesting that Peter is retiring with Mary Jane as originally planned? Maybe not…

Looks like both are in operation., As well as Miles Morales' Spider-Man or course. And Miles Morales' own clone. Man, there are a lot of Spider-Men around right now.

FCBD 2021 MARVEL SILVER SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1 (NET)

APR210031

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V. (A) Bryan Hitch

Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators – and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet! Starring Spider-Man and Venom! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021!