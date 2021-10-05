Fewer Comic Creators, More TV/Film/Gaming/Toy Stars At DC Fandome

DC Comics has released their guestlist for DC Fandome, with names erring towards Hollywood and away from comic books. But even among the stars there are some unexpected comic book names attending the virtual video-based rollout of the comic book convention that everyone can go to and no celebrity will find themselves in a corridor of the Omni cornered by fans spouting theories about Grant Gustin's Flash. Todd McFarlane will be there for the DC toys, but I bet he'll try to plug Gunslinger Spawn. Donald Mustard is there for the Fortnite crossovers. They've got Scott Snyder, but no mention of Josh Williamson, Tom King, James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, Sean Gordon Murphy or Greg Capullo this time around… they just make the place look untidy after all.

So here's the full list: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, JJ Abrams, Steve Agee, Melissa Benoist, Matt Bomer, Ed Boon, Flula Borg, Erico Borgo, Danielle Brooks, Mehcad Brooks, Pierce Brosnan, Jeffrey Brown, Nandi Bushell, Gaby Cam, Lunda Carter, John Cena, Noah Centineo, Christian Convery, Denys Cowan, Kaley Cuoco, Aline Diniz, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Ava Duvernay, Adil El Arbi, Jordan Elsass, Billal Fallah, Ron Funches, Alex Garfin, Elizabeth Gillies, Julie Gonzalo, Leslie Grace, James Gunn, Grant Gustin, David Harewood, Justin Hartley, Sefton Hill, Aldis Hodge, Christina Hodson, Tyler Hoechlin, Jennifer Holland, Reggie Hudlin, Chukwudi Iwuji, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Jeremy Jordan, Echo Kellum, Zoe Kravitz, Jim Lee, Ann Lemay, Chyler Leigh, Javicia Leslie, Zachari Ltam, Nicole Maines, Xolo Mariduena, Scott Menville, Todd McFarlane, Katie McGrath , Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Anson Mount, Donald Mustard, Staz Nair, Cam Newton, Roberto Patino, Robert Pattinson, Candice Patton, Gino Quillamor, Jesse Rath, Patrick Redding, Matt Reees, John Ridley, Jayden Rodrigues, Peta Sergeant, Rachel Skarsden, Tiffany Smith, Scott Snyder, Angel Manuel Soto, Freddie Stroma, Tara Strong, Quintessa Swindell, Azie Tesfai, Bruce Timm, James Tucker, Elizabeth Tulloch, Hynden Walch, Kaci Walfall and Chris Wood.

DC Fandome will take place on the 16th of October 2021. At least they didn't run it on the same weekend as NYCC, which I wouldn't have put past them at all… you can register at DCFandome.com.