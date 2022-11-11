Filipe Abranches Brings Portuguese Umbra Worlds To Thought Bubble

Filipe Abranches of Portuguese sci-fi publishing house Umbra will be at Thought Bubble in Harrogate next weekend with Jungle!!!, the English version of his comic Selva!!!

And his own new book, Worlds (drawings of the confinement), a collection of his weird drawings about strange worlds"A4 side, 32 pages, B&W, a fancy cover Special edition, a small run print for 20 euros."

Two Swords from Pedro Moura and Jorge Coelho. "In "Umbra" magazine #2, "Two Swords", about a very possible, future, inter-Christian faith war in Fátima. It's a 24-page comic, printed in 3 colors. A very limited run of 50 copies, we'll be selling it at the Festival for 7 GBP and I myself will have about 20 copies for sale for 8 Euros"

And the third volume of their anthology, Umbra #3. "We are in talks to publish a big UMBRA issue, best of/omnibus, next year – IN ENGLISH!"

"Some of you have already entered the Umbra universe. Others are only ready to dare now. Umbra is an anthological publication of comics exploring genres such as science fiction, weird fiction, noir romance, and futuristic, apocalyptic dystopias. The first issue came out in 2019 at the International Comics Festival of Amadora, along with a stand-alone graphic novel, Selva !!! Issue 2 came out already during the pandemic, and we still have not given up. But we need your help to plow through. Issue 3 is going to be a blast, so hop along on this adventure with us."

They also will have posters and prints along with the books, and more material from other authors, as they are currently crowd-funding for their fourth anthology with 3 non-Portuguese artists: Simon Roy (Canada), James Romberger (USA) and Reza Benhadj (France). There are in talks to include a Japanese artist on issue 5.

Filipe tells me "To my parents, who bought me all those small bags filled with comics at the beach's kiosk. And to Buck Danny, from who I stole many panels for this book." Jungle!!! is the remastered and improved version of the graphic novel Selva!!! by Filipe Abranches. English, 19x27cm, full color "spreaded" cover, 2 color inside! Get your level, and pick your prize!"

Find them in the Redshirt hall, table 41, and let the madness commence.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!