Finally We Get To Read Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome

Garth Merenghi's Darkplace was just the best thing ever. Garth Marenghi. created by Matthew Holness and Richard Ayoade and played by Holness, is a is a British horror author based somewhere between Stephen King and Clive Barker, with a deep lack of awareness of his lack of talent, and boasts of having written more books than he had read. The Channel 4 TV series from 2004, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace took the conceit of Marenghi having made a horror TV show that was never aired but now had been revived, with commentary from cast and crew, including Matt Berry and Alice Lowe. Almost twenty years later – and forty years after the show was meant o have aired, we are going to get a look at some of Marenghi's actual novels. credited to Garth but presumably written by Holness and Ayoade.

Dare you crack open the TerrorTome? (Mind the spine)

When horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Type-Face, Dark Lord of the Prolix, the hellish visions inside his head are unleashed for real. Forced to fight his escaping imagination – now leaking out of his own brain – Nick must defend the town of Stalkford from his own fictional horrors, including avascular-necrosis-obsessed serial killer Nelson Strain and Nick's dreaded throppleganger, the Dark Third.

Can he and Roz, his frequently incorrect female editor, hunt down these incarnate denizens of Nick's rampaging imaginata before they destroy Stalkford, outer Stalkford and possibly slightly further?

From the twisted genius of horror master Garth Marenghi – Frighternerman, Darkscribe, Doomsage (plus Man-Shee) – come three dark tales from his long-lost multi-volume epic: TerrorTome.

Can a brain leak?

(Yes, it can)

'Reads like Garth's classic oeuvre of paperback horrors crossed with the X-Files, Faustian myth and bits of Manimal. Plus the cover is embossed with genuine foil at his insistence and at your expense' Ken Hodder, Head of Hodder

'These three tales of terror by Garth Marenghi are… quality' Queen Fang, NosFor(at)um.com

'A strong beginning, deepening intrigue and a knockout ending' How to Write Magazine