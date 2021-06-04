Fire Emblem Marth Raises His Sword With Intelligent Systems Statue

The Hero-King Marth is back as he receives a brand new collection from Intelligent Systems. For collectors who are unaware, Intelligent Systems Co. is the Japanese video game developer that is best known for creed some of the biggest Nintendo games. Some of these games include legendary pieces like the Emblem series, Paper Mario, and even WarioWare. So if anyone is going to create a Fire Emblem collectible, it is from the people who designed the hero in the first place.

This legendary hero comes to life right before fan's eyes with his appearance based on the first Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light. Marth will stand 9.44" tall, and he is posed in a heroic pose with his popping blue-colored outfit, a flowing cape, and his trusty sword and shield in hand. Whether you are a fan of Martha from his main game or love using him in Super Smash Bros, this is one statue that collectors will want in their gaming collection. Priced at $209.99, set to release in August 2022, and pre-orders for this amazing statue can be found located here.

"Okay, everyone, let's go! – From the Fire Emblem series comes the third figure in a new series of figures made by the developer of the series, INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS! From the first Fire Emblem game, "Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light" comes a 1/7th scale figure of the protagonist, Marth! Based on a special illustration by Daisuke Izuka, character designer of "Fire Emblem: New Mystery of the Emblem", the figure features Marth in a dignified pose leading his army and inspiring his allies. The Hero-King's gallant appearance has been brought to life in stunning detail. Be sure to add him to your collection!"